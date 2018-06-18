AAP’s Manish Sisodia, on Hunger Strike at L-G Residence for 6 Days, Hospitalised

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been on hunger strike since June 13 at the lieutenant governor's residence, was taken to hospital after his health deteriorated on Monday, a day after his colleague Satyendar Jain was hospitalised.Sisodia was rushed to the LNJP Hospital here around 3 pm after the ketone level in his urine rose sharply and his sugar level slumped, a senior doctor told PTI.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted about his deputy's hospitalisation."Manish Sisodia being shifted to hospital," he said on Twitter.Health Minister Satyendar Jain was hospitalised on Sunday night after his condition had deteriorated. He was taken to the LNJP Hospital where his condition is stable, doctors said on Monday.On Saturday, a team of doctors had examined Sisodia and Jain. While Jain went on indefinite fast at the LG's office last Tuesday, Sisodia had been on a hunger strike since Wednesday.According to a doctor, his blood sugar level yesterday was 49 units (mg/dL) while the ketone level was found to be "large". However, his blood pressure reading was 120/82."Manish Sisodia's ketone level reaches 7.4. Yesterday it was 6.4. ideally it should be zero. 2+ level is considered to be danger zone. Team of doctors reaching LG house to see him (sic)," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj tweeted less than an hour before he was hospitalised.Kejriwal, along with his colleagues, have been at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office since June 13, demanding a direction to IAS officers to end what the AAP describes a "strike" and approval of the doorstep ration delivery scheme.The condition of Jain is stable even though he has been kept in the ICU of the LNJP Hospital, a doctor said.J C Passey, medical superintendent of the LNJP Hospital, said that Jain was shifted at 11.50 pm yesterday after he complained of headache, nausea, abdomen pain, respiratory difficulties and urine retention.Passey said he is not taking food orally and is being given glucose, electrolytes and medication for symptomatic relief intravenously."Our team of specialists has examined him again today and has advised some investigations. He is likely to be kept in the ICU for the next 24 hours for observation," he said.Meanwhile, SP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav visited both the Delhi ministers at the hospital."Samajwadi Party Leader & Rajyasabha MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav met Dy CM @msisodia in LNJP Hospital & assured him full support (sic)," the AAP said on its official Twitter handle and shared pictures of his visit."Samajwadi Party Leader & Rajyasabha MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav also met Delhi Health Min. @SatyendarJain in LNJP Hospital & appreciated his efforts in strengthening Health system of Delhi," it said.Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot also visited Jain in the hospital and shared a picture on Twitter."Went to LNJP hospital ICU to enquire about health of @SatyendarJain. We pray to god for his speedy recovery," he tweeted.