AAP’s Punjab Success: It’s Time for Dance, Sweets and Celebrations, Say Party Workers

‘Ik Mauka Dena Appa Kejriwal Nu, Ik Mauka Dena Bhagwant Mann Nu’ — high-decibel Punjabi music on the loop is the only thing that one can hear at the Aam Aadmi Party’s headquarters at central Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

The reason is legitimate — the party is set to form the government for the first time outside Delhi.

Party workers are dancing to the song and AAP’s office is abuzz with activities.

Political heavyweights, including Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu, who won the 2017 Assembly elections for the Congress with a phenomenal margin, are trailing in their constituencies to AAP candidates.

AAP has surpassed 89 seats of the 117 seats.

Not only for forming government in Punjab, the party volunteers are celebrating AAP’s possibility of winning a seat in Goa, which signals the expansion of the party beyond Delhi and Punjab.

“We are dancing because we have become a national party today, Punjab gave us every reason to celebrate,” Deepak Goyal, a party volunteer told News18.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | AAP-rising in Punjab and National Politics: How They Did It and What Next for Party

Amid dancing, sweets distribution and celebrations at headquarters, volunteers and media are eagerly waiting for party’s leaders to arrive, especially Arvind Kejriwal — face of the party.

Surbhi Sondhi, finance analyst turned social worker, who has been with Kejriwal since the inception, led the coordinated dance moves of workers. The dance group, AAP flashmob, has been practicing every weekend since last month. “We were sure of our win in Punjab. The party has worked very hard. Similar to Punjab, AAP will continue to expand its footprints and register a win in Goa also (in next elections),” Sondhi said.

The workers are expecting the arrival of Kejriwal any moment now.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.