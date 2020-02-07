AAP's Sanjay Singh Accuses Union Minister Giriraj Singh of Distributing Money Ahead of Delhi Polls
In a tweet in Hindi, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP has decided to make its 240 MPs stay in different constituencies to distribute money and alcohol.
The photo released by AAP in which Union Minister Giriraj Singh can been seen. (News18)
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that Union Minister Giriraj Singh was distributing money ahead of polls in Rithala assembly constituency of Delhi.
In a tweet in Hindi, he said the BJP has decided to make its 240 MPs stay in different constituencies to distribute money and alcohol.
"Union Minister Giriraj Singh has been caught distributing money in Budh Vihar Phase 1 in Rithala Vidhan Sabha. BJP has given the responsibility of distributing money and liquor to its MPs in different assemblies. Election Commission should take strict action," Sanjay Singh tweeted in Hindi with photos.
He said the ECI should arrest Giriraj Singh.
"Media should reach the venue of the incident in Budh Vihar Phase 1 in Rithala Assembly. Yesterday I told the Election Commission that 240 MPs and ministers of BJP will cause disturbances in different legislative assemblies of Delhi," Sanjay singh added.
Delhi will go for polls on Saturday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Naughty Texts, One Night Stand? Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Get Candid About Relationships
- Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised Again, Arhaan Khan Gets Legal Notice for Staying at Rashami Desai's House
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Begin Valentine's Week with a Vacation
- Reliance Jio, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Available on Select Nokia Phones, Here's How to Enable
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream