Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Politics
1-min read

AAP's Sanjay Singh Accuses Union Minister Giriraj Singh of Distributing Money Ahead of Delhi Polls

In a tweet in Hindi, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP has decided to make its 240 MPs stay in different constituencies to distribute money and alcohol.

IANS

Updated:February 7, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AAP's Sanjay Singh Accuses Union Minister Giriraj Singh of Distributing Money Ahead of Delhi Polls
The photo released by AAP in which Union Minister Giriraj Singh can been seen. (News18)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that Union Minister Giriraj Singh was distributing money ahead of polls in Rithala assembly constituency of Delhi.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said the BJP has decided to make its 240 MPs stay in different constituencies to distribute money and alcohol.

"Union Minister Giriraj Singh has been caught distributing money in Budh Vihar Phase 1 in Rithala Vidhan Sabha. BJP has given the responsibility of distributing money and liquor to its MPs in different assemblies. Election Commission should take strict action," Sanjay Singh tweeted in Hindi with photos.

He said the ECI should arrest Giriraj Singh.

"Media should reach the venue of the incident in Budh Vihar Phase 1 in Rithala Assembly. Yesterday I told the Election Commission that 240 MPs and ministers of BJP will cause disturbances in different legislative assemblies of Delhi," Sanjay singh added.

Delhi will go for polls on Saturday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram