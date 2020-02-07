AAP's Sanjay Singh Accuses Union Minister Giriraj Singh of Distributing Money Ahead of Delhi Polls

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that Union Minister Giriraj Singh was distributing money ahead of polls in Rithala assembly constituency of Delhi.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said the BJP has decided to make its 240 MPs stay in different constituencies to distribute money and alcohol.

"Union Minister Giriraj Singh has been caught distributing money in Budh Vihar Phase 1 in Rithala Vidhan Sabha. BJP has given the responsibility of distributing money and liquor to its MPs in different assemblies. Election Commission should take strict action," Sanjay Singh tweeted in Hindi with photos.

He said the ECI should arrest Giriraj Singh.

"Media should reach the venue of the incident in Budh Vihar Phase 1 in Rithala Assembly. Yesterday I told the Election Commission that 240 MPs and ministers of BJP will cause disturbances in different legislative assemblies of Delhi," Sanjay singh added.

Delhi will go for polls on Saturday.

