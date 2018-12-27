AAP's Saturday Meet Could Help Arvind Kejriwal Stay on as Party Chief for 'Unlimited' Terms

: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to discuss preparations for next year's general elections and also the current political scenario in the country at the National Council meeting on Saturday, said party sources.Sources also said there is a possibility that the AAP's constitution could be amended to remove the cap of two terms for being an office bearer. This means AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could get unlimited terms as party chief.Kejriwal was elected as the national convener of AAP for the second time in April 2016 for a period of three years. Convening a National Council meet in April next year looks unlikely, sources said, as party workers would be busy campaigning for the polls.According to the party constitution, "No member will hold the same post as an office bearer for more than two consecutive terms of three years each.""There is also a possibility that the national executive could give an extension of six months to the existing office bearers and conduct internal polls after the 2019 elections," a party leader said.Prior to the National Council meet, the National Executive is expected to meet on Friday to finalise the agenda for the meeting. Any major decision by the National Executive has to be ratified by the National Council, which comprises of the founder members of the party.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.