Amid the ongoing tussle between AAP and BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi and the Leader of the House Mukesh Goel on Thursday moved the Supreme Court demanding that the mayor and deputy mayor elections be conducted in a time-bound manner. They have also sought the top court’s direction to prohibit the aldermen from voting as per law.

The matter is likely to be taken up on Friday.

“Our Delhi Mayor candidate has moved Supreme Court and placed two major demands. The first is that the elections (for Mayor and Deputy Mayor) be held in a time-bound manner. Second, the aldermen should not be allowed to vote as the law does not allow that," the news agency ANI quoted AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj as saying.

On Tuesday, the Delhi mayor election was stalled for the second time this month as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned indefinitely by the LG-appointed presiding officer following a ruckus by some councillors.

Bharadwaj has accused the BJP of hooliganism and halting House proceedings. “They have no moral right to capture and illegally control the MCD for so long. The MCD was put under the central government on the pretext of unification and delimitation works. People of Delhi gave the AAP the mandate in the MCD and despite that, the BJP resorted to dirty politics. They (BJP) have been creating ruckus and not allowing the mayoral elections to be conducted in the House," he alleged.

Delhi LG Invites Kejriwal, AAP MLAs for Meeting

Meanwhile, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has invited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for a meeting at Raj Niwas on January 27. However, the CM requested that it be rescheduled as he will be in Punjab.

The LG’s invitation assumes significance as his office and the AAP dispensation have been at loggerheads over multiple issues, a Delhi government proposal to send its teachers for training in Finland being the latest bone of contention.

The LG and the chief minister have their weekly meetings on Friday. The scheduled meetings were disrupted with tensions rising between the LG office and the AAP dispensation.

The chief minister has been asked to attend the meeting along with his Cabinet colleagues and any 10 AAP MLAs at 4 pm on January 27, Raj Niwas officials said.

In a statement, Kejriwal thanked the LG for his invitation but said, “I am going to Punjab tomorrow. We are requesting Hon’ble LG for some other time."

BJP Lashes Out at AAP

Attacking the AAP for approaching the apex court, BJP state working president Virendra Sachdeva accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party of “misleading the public".

“Whenever they have to divert people’s attention from their mistakes, they move the court. Later when the court decision doesn’t favour them, they refuse to accept it. The AAP should also tell the court how it resorted to hooliganism in the House, who threw the mic and which party’s councillors climbed the chair of the presiding officer," Sachdeva said and further claimed that there are photographs and videos in the MCD House which “prove” that the AAP councilors “deliberately obstructed” the mayoral election.

The first meeting of the newly elected House of the MCD was also adjourned on January 6 amid a ruckus by AAP and BJP members.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP bagged 134 of the 250 wards in the Delhi MCD elections held in December last year. The BJP won 104 wards.

(with inputs from PTI)

