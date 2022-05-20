'Aaram Toh Nahi Karna Hai': At Jaipur Meet, PM Modi Lays Out BJP Roadmap, Has Word of Advice for Oppn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his virtual address to the top leadership of the BJP that has gathered in Jaipur to brainstorm on strengthening the party ahead of Lok Sabha polls, urged the cadre to bring dynastic political parties to fight over politics of development.

Urging leaders to reach out to every beneficiary of government schemes despite hiccups, the prime minister said focus should remain on issues of national interest despite some parties diverting the narrative.

“Aaram toh nahi karna hai (We cannot rest). We can never repay the debt of our freedom fighters, but we can serve our countrymen. The party has crores of workers and I am proud of all of you,” said PM Modi while stating that BJP workers have no right to sit idle.

“We have more than 1,300 MLAs, 400 MPs and over 100 Rajya Sabha members. Were we focused on enjoying power, we too would be doing that. But that path isn’t for us,” he said.

The prime minister said there was a time when people of the country lost all hope in governments to improve their lives. But since 2014, BJP changed that mind-set.

“Think of a patient who was been ill for a long time. If he’s not cured for a long time, he accepts his illness and starts living with it. This happens with life. Sometimes, this happens in the life of a nation as well. There was a time when people stopped expecting from governments and vice versa. But, in 2014, people decided to change this scenario. Today, they are hopeful and full of aspirations,” the PM said.

Speaking on eight years of his governance, PM Modi said the years are dedicated to ‘Sankalp’, ‘Sewa’ and ‘Gareeb Kalyan’, small farmers and expectations of middle class.

“These eight years were of balanced development, to give respect to women, social justice and welfare. These eight years have been spent to regain trust of people that was lost in the government. Even poor don’t think that government scheme is for well-networked people,” he said.

The PM added that government has a responsibility to work for every citizen of the country. “People’s increasing aspirations are visible. It gives us more confidence and this is what makes us want to serve more and take that nation to new heights,” he said.

Reach out to Beneficiaries

The PM recalled how on August 15, he had asked to reach out to all beneficiaries. “We know there are hurdles as there is dependence on state governments and others, but if we decide to reach out to them and not let anyone slip out, we will achieve our goal,” the PM told the gathering.

He also announced that the BJP is starting a new awareness drive.

‘Spread politics of Development’

“We need to work on spreading politics of development everywhere. Be it any political party, we need to pressure them to follow — willingly or unwillingly — the politics of development. We have brought it in the mainstream of politics. Everyone needs to talk of development in polls now,” said the PM.

Cautioning leaders of other political parties, he said: “There are political parties who poison weaknesses in society in the name of caste and community. We need to make people cautious. We should never take a shortcut and keep national welfare at the core. Some parties’ ecosystem is trying to divert us from issues of national interest. We should not get trapped in it. Whenever you speak on works done by our government, like direct benefit to farmers and welfare of poor, it may not hog headlines,” added the PM.

He also slammed dynastic politics, which he said was “dragging the country down”, and said opportunities should be given to youth that are nationalists and patriotic.

Language Row

The PM also touched upon the language row that created a stir in few states.

“The BJP, in every Indian language, sees reflection of ‘Bharatiyata’. Kuch samay se Bharat mein bhasha par baatein ki jaa rahi hain [Since some time, there has been a discussion in India on languages]. We respect every language and I trust every citizen of this country,” Modi said.

