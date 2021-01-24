AASU, KMSS Members Wave Black Flags in Protest Against Amit Shah's Assam Visit, Demand Scrapping of CAA

The All Assam Students' Union and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti on Sunday held protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state and demanded withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. In several districts, AASU members burnt copies of the controversial act, while at Guwahati and other places, they waved black flags.

AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said the CAA has threatened the existence of Assamese people and put their culture, identity and language in danger. "Till the CAA is repealed, we will continue our protests," he added.

KMSS members, meanwhile, blocked the National Highway-27 and burnt effigies of Shah and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Police later detained them and cleared the road, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Shah took part in the first Bodoland Territorial Region Accord Day celebrations in Kokrajhar, and said the "historic pact" has initiated the process of ending insurgency in the northeast, paving the way for peace and development. At a rally in Nalbari in poll-bound Assam, the home minister alleged that the Congress-AIUDF combine will open "all gates" to welcome infiltrators if it is voted to power.