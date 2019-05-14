'Ab Bas! Bahut Hua': PM Modi Tears Into Congress in Sasaram

Lambasting the Congress over Sam Pitrodas hua to hua remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said the nation is fed up and is saying "ab bahut hua" (enough is enough).Modi charged that Pitroda's comment was a reflection of the partys arrogance with which it has been shrugging off its misdeeds committed when it was in power.The three words hua to hua (whatever happened, happened) uttered by the guru (Pitroda) of the Naamdaar (Rahul Gandhi) in front of TV cameras sum up their (Cong) attitude.This is the way they have brazened it out whenever their regimes have been discredited by corruption scandals, Modi told an election rally in Sasaram.The nation is fed up and crying out ab bahut hua (now, enough is enough)," he said.The people are fed up with their dynasty politics, their corruption and arrogance. "The message on May 23 when counting of votes is scheduled, will be loud and clear, Modi said evoking chants of phir ek baar Modi sarkaar from the crowds.The arrogance of the Congress was on display when it had imposed Emergency, humiliated socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan and in the way it sought to erase the contributions ofAmbedkar from history."But those swearing by the legacy of JP and Ambedkar are carrying the flags of the Congress in Bihar, he said in an obvious dig at Lalu Prasad's RJD.Without naming former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, who is the Congress candidate from Sasaram, the prime minister also spoke of the unbearable insults" that were allegedly "heaped" on Babu Jagjivan Ram which had forced him to quit the party.Kumar is the daughter of the late deputy prime minister who parted ways with Indira Gandhi in the 1970s. She is a two-term MP from the Lok Sabha seat, which she lost to BJPs Chhedi Paswan five years ago and which was represented by her father several times during his long political career.Modi also accused the Congress of genuflecting before Pakistan-based terror during the years it ruled the country, seeking the bodies of terrorists after surgical strikes and air strikes by our jawans and standing with the tukde-tukde gang and claimed these are other reasons why the nation is saying ab bahut hua.When you go out to vote on May 19, just recall the huge wealth they (Congress) have amassed through their stints in power. On the other hand, this chowkidar of yours has been the pradhan sevak (chief servant) for the past five years," he said.Modi said that though he had been the Gujarat chief minister for a long time yet his possessions are like an "open book.Please draw this comparison on the voting day. Take into account what the Mahamilavatis (opposition) did for themselves, how much ill-gotten wealth they amassed and compare that with what they did for the poor, he said.Earlier, addressing a rally at Buxar from where Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey is seeking to retain his seat, Modi came down heavily on the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance), which comprises the RJD, Congress and several smaller outfits like the RLSP, VIP and HAM.Without naming any party or leader, he said These parties think that there are certain castes which will always remain beholden to them and with their support they (the parties) will be able to enjoy power forever.The prime minister cautioned the people of Bihar against RJD saying They want to take you back to the lantern age an allusion to the opposition partys poll symbol.The prime ministers Buxar rally was attended, among others, by union minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan while Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar joined Modi at the rally in Sasaram.Modi also spoke of steps taken by his government like reservations for the economically backward in the general category, better sanitation facilities under the Swachha Bharat Yojana which has spared the humiliation our mothers and sisters had to face and universal medical insurance cover under Ayushman Bharat Yojana.Speaking about his vision for the future, the prime minister said he is committed to ensuring the uplift of the entire eastern India, including in Bihar, and that no citizen lived without a home by 2022.He said he was also committed to combating water crisis and will set up a separate ministry for the purpose if BJP is voted back to power.