Ab Ki Baar Rehne Do Yaar: Congress's Telangana Candidate Renuka Chowdhury Tells BJP

Former Union minister Renuka Chowdhury, Congress candidate from Khammam Lok Sabha seat in Telangana, on Saturday expressed confidence that her party will come to power in the state despite a dismal showing in the Assembly elections last year.Chowdhury will be up against Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s Nama Nageswara Rao, who crossed over from the Telugu Desam Party a few days ago. The Congress had reportedly offered him the Khammam ticket, which Rao rejected to join the ruling party in the state.Although the TRS had won 88 of the 119 seats in the Assembly elections, it managed to capture just one of the 10 seats from Khammam district. Khammam, bordering Andhra Pradesh, has traditionally been a TDP stronghold.Chowdhury told News18 that defections will hurt the other parties.“The people are angry with the defected MLAs,” she said. “They spent money and their valuable time by voting for those leaders, but now the people feel cheated. The party workers will show their real strength now.”Telangana’s 17 Lok Sabha constituencies will vote on April 11, with results to be declared on May 23. Chowdhury said the party has been working to put up a good fight for all the 17 seats. “We will however many we can win,” she said.Chowdhury claimed that people had given Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very clear mandate in 2014. But several decisions he took had “troubled” them and would lead to the BJP’s defeat at the Centre as well, she claimed.“Ab ki baar rehne do yaar,” she said, taking a jibe at Modi’s election slogan “Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar”.“The BJP knows very well that the situation is not simple and they are in trouble,” she said, referring to the party’s defeats in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.