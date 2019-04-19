English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Ab Nyay Hoga’: BJP Borrows Congress Slogan to Send Across Message on Sadhvi Pragya
The BJP has been training guns at the Congress for questioning Malegaon blast-accused Sadhvi Pragya's candidature from Bhopal, accusing the party of defaming the Hindu society.
The posters were put up on Thursday night.
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party, under attack over its decision to field Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal, has found a novel idea to hit back the Opposition.
On Friday, posters featuring an ailing Thakur with the Congress slogan ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ dotted Delhi’s Patel Chowk, ITO and the BJP’s office. BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who undersigned the posters, also shared them on Twitter with the opposition party’s tagline.
The saffron party has been facing flak since it decided to induct Thakur and field her against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh. Sources said she became the favourite for the ticket from Bhopal, a saffron citadel since 1989, after BJP seniors Narendra Singh Tomar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uma Bharti showed disinterest in the contest. Uma Bharti, considered another option, also publicly claimed that her role had ended in 2003 after she defeated the Digvijaya Singh government in Madhya Pradesh.
The Congress was quick to attack BJP for the choice of candidate. “When known faces fled, the BJP was forced to import a candidate against Digvijaya Singh,” party spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah asked if Thakur could not stay in jail due to poor health, how could she be considered fit to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.
The BJP, on its part, has questioned the Opposition reaction, with Thakur herself asking why the colour saffron was associated with terror. On Thursday, she broke down while recounting the alleged torture inflicted on her in prison, she would work to restore the glory of ‘bhagwa’ (saffron) and expose those who framed her fraudulently in terror cases.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
