Abdasa Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Abdasa Assembly constituency in the state of Gujarat are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Abdasa is one of the eight seat(s) in the state of Gujarat where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Abdasa was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 10 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Abdasa seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Abdasa constituency: Maheshwari Ramji Ashabhai (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Jadeja Pradhyumansinh Mahipatsinh (Bharatiya Janata Party), Akub Acharbhai Mutva (Bahujan Mukti Party), Meghval Bhimajibhai Bhikhabhai (Bahujan Maha Party), Dr Shantilal Senghani (Indian National Congress), Amrutlal Ladhabhai Patel (Independent), Ibrahim Jafar Halepotra (Independent), Padyar Hanif Jakab (Independent), Brahmkshatriy Bhagvatiben Khetsinhbhai (Independent), Ramnik Shantilal Garva (Independent)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.