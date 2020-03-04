'Abducted' MLAs Refuse to Part with Details of Their Whereabouts, Extend Support to MP's Congress Govt

Bhopal: Six of the ruling camp MLAs, who were allegedly taken hostage by the BJP on Tuesday night and returned to Bhopal on Wednesday afternoon, refused to give any concrete reply about the details of their whereabouts during the last few hours even as they expressed their support to the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

A delegation of senior party functionaries, including ministers Jitu Patwari, Jaivardhan Singh and Tarun Bhanot, returned to Bhopal on Wednesday afternoon with the six MLAs — the Congress party's Aidal Singh Kansana, Kamlesh Jatav, Ranveer Jatav, the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Rambai Singh and Sanjiv Kushwah, and the Samajwadi Party's (SP) Rajesh Shukla ‘Babloo’.

The group headed to the Chief Minister's House from the airport and after meeting Nath, a few of them spoke to reporters. But instead of clearing the air, this only added to the prevailing confusion.

While expressing his loyalty to the Congress government, Kushwah said no BJP leader had contacted him.

His party colleague, Rambai Singh, said she is going back to her home town of Damoh, declining to share details of what transpired in New Delhi. “I would speak on this in a day or two,” she said. Denying any resentment against Nath, she expressed her support to the Congress dispensation.

Meanwhile, Kansana, who has for long openly been fuming over a snub for a ministerial berth, said he was sad, not angry.

“I had gone to the national capital to see my ailing daughter-in-law,” he said, denying any rumours of ‘abduction’. “Who would dare to abduct me, a four-time MLA?”

Shukla, who also returned to Bhopal via the special plane, expressed his faith in the Congress government.

However, Bhanot and Patwari, who "rescued" these MLAs from a hotel in Haryana’s Manesar, accused the BJP of forcibly taking them away.

“We all had the sole aim of exposing the ugly face of the BJP,” said Patwari, adding the remaining four missing MLAs are in touch with Nath and party veteran Digvijaya Singh.

Public Relations and Law Minister PC Sharma reiterated that the MLAs were abducted by BJP leaders -- he also threatened legal action against the opposition party.

The Congress has claimed four of the ruling camp MLAs, including Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang and Raghuraj Kansana, have been taken to either Bengaluru or Chikmagalur in Karnataka.

Independent legislator Thakur Surendra Singh, who is said to be upset with the Congress dispensation over the denial of a ministerial berth and has been vocal about it, was also unreachable.

Later, sources said about three-four legislators are reportedly putting up at a private place in Bengaluru's Whitefield area. One of them is said to be an independent legislator.

(With PTI inputs)