Abhay Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Abhay Singh of SP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Abhay Singh has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Abhay Singh is considered to be a close aide of alleged don Mukhtar Ansari. He had contested and won from Gosaiganj in 2012 on a Samajwadi Party ticket, but lost in 2017 to Khabbu Tiwari. Abhay Singh was also once considered close to Dhananjay Singh, who is contesting on a JD-U ticket this time. Singh is up against Khabbu Tiwari’s wife Aarti, who is contesting on a BJP ticket as her husband is in jail.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Abhay Singh is 47 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 6.7 crore and total liabilies of Rs 36.2 lakh.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Abhay Singh contesting on a SP ticket from Goshainganj constituency.

