Abhayapuri North Candidate List: Key Contests in Abhayapuri North Assembly Constituency of Assam

Abhayapuri North Assembly constituency in North Salmara district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Abhayapuri North seat is part of the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Abdul Hai Nagori of INC won from this seat beating Bhupen Roy of AGP by a margin of 2,143 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Bhupen Ray of AGP won from this this constituency defeating Abdul Hai Nagori of INC by a margin of 1,537 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Barpeta Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Abhayapuri North Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Abhayapuri North constituency are: Bhupen Ray of AGP, Abdul Bhatim Khandkar of CONG, Ajanta Barua of AJP