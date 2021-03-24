Abhayapuri South Candidate List: Key Contests in Abhayapuri South Assembly Constituency of Assam

Abhayapuri South Assembly constituency in North Salmara district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Abhayapuri South seat is part of the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Ananta Kumar Malo of AIUDF won from this seat beating Chandan Kumar Sarkar of INC by a margin of 191 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Chandan Kumar Sarkar of INC won from this this constituency defeating Bijay Das of AIUDF by a margin of 15,889 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Barpeta Parliamentary constituency AGP was ahead in the Abhayapuri South Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Abhayapuri South (SC) constituency are: Punendra Banikya of AGP, Pradip Sarkar of CONG