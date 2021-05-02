Abhayapuri South Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Abhayapuri South Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

35. Abhayapuri South (अभयपुरी दक्षिण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Bongaigaon district of Assam. It shares a border with . Abhayapuri South is part of 6. Barpeta Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.74%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,06,843 eligible electors, of which 1,06,289 were male, 1,00,552 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Abhayapuri South in 2021 is 946.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,74,863 eligible electors, of which 91,211 were male, 83,652 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,45,925 eligible electors, of which 77,771 were male, 68,154 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Abhayapuri South in 2016 was 560. In 2011, there were 338.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Ananta Kumar Malo of AIUDF won in this seat by defeating Chandan Kumar Sarkar of INC by a margin of 191 votes which was 0.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 32.5% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Chandan Kumar Sarkar of INC won in this seat defeating Bijay Das of AIUDF by a margin of 15,889 votes which was 13.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.24% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AGP got the most votes in 35. Abhayapuri South Assembly segment of Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. AIUDF won the Barpeta Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Barpeta Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Abhayapuri South are: Purnendu Banikya (AGP), Pradip Sarkar (INC), Kaushik Ranjan Das (IND), Romonath Mondal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 89.02%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 90.69%, while it was 83.9% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 35. Abhayapuri South constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 240. In 2011 there were 206 polling stations.

EXTENT:

35. Abhayapuri South constituency comprises of the following areas of Bongaigaon district of Assam: Abhayapuri thana [excluding the villages specified in item (15) of the Appendix] in Goalpara sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Bongaigaon.

The total area covered by Abhayapuri South is 435 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Abhayapuri South is: 26°17’36.2"N 90°34’36.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Abhayapuri South results. Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here