Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Abhi to Mai Jawan Hoon': Sharad Pawar Says Will Rest After Defeating Shiv Sena, BJP

A party leader, speaking at the rally before Pawar, mentioned that the latter is crisscrossing the state for campaigning "at this age".

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2019, 8:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Abhi to Mai Jawan Hoon': Sharad Pawar Says Will Rest After Defeating Shiv Sena, BJP
File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Reuters)

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who will turn 79 in December, said on Wednesday that he is still young, and will not rest until he defeats the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

The veteran leader was addressing a rally in Akola's Balapur ahead of October 21 state elections. A party leader, speaking at the rally before Pawar, mentioned that the latter is crisscrossing the state for campaigning "at this age". Pawar said in his speech, "Somebody said I am campaigning at this age. I am the president of your party. Don't say it again. Have I become old?"

Someone in the crowd shouted, "Abhi to main jawan hoon (I am still young)". Pawar promptly carried on, "Main bhi abhi jawan hoon

(I too am still young). "Don't worry, I will go home after sending these people (in power) home," he said.

In the run-up to the state polls, where the NCP and its ally Congress face an uphill challenge of dislodging BJP-Shiv Sena from power, both opposition parties have seen many leaders deserting.

Pawar, 78, has virtually become the face of the NCP's campaign.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram