'Abhi to Mai Jawan Hoon': Sharad Pawar Says Will Rest After Defeating Shiv Sena, BJP
A party leader, speaking at the rally before Pawar, mentioned that the latter is crisscrossing the state for campaigning "at this age".
File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Reuters)
Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who will turn 79 in December, said on Wednesday that he is still young, and will not rest until he defeats the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.
The veteran leader was addressing a rally in Akola's Balapur ahead of October 21 state elections. A party leader, speaking at the rally before Pawar, mentioned that the latter is crisscrossing the state for campaigning "at this age". Pawar said in his speech, "Somebody said I am campaigning at this age. I am the president of your party. Don't say it again. Have I become old?"
Someone in the crowd shouted, "Abhi to main jawan hoon (I am still young)". Pawar promptly carried on, "Main bhi abhi jawan hoon
(I too am still young). "Don't worry, I will go home after sending these people (in power) home," he said.
In the run-up to the state polls, where the NCP and its ally Congress face an uphill challenge of dislodging BJP-Shiv Sena from power, both opposition parties have seen many leaders deserting.
Pawar, 78, has virtually become the face of the NCP's campaign.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Airtel, Vodafone Etc. Are No Longer Free: Should You be Worried?
- Robert Downey Jr Turns Down Oscars Campaign for Iron Man in Avengers Endgame, Says Let's Not
- #TrueLove: ISL Launches Campaign for Football Fans ahead of New Season
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2, Exploding Gas Cans and Ledge Grab
- Apple macOS Catalina Rolls Out And is Great News For Gamers And Everyone Else