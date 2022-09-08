Abhishek Banerjee Attacks Amit Shah Over ED, CBI 'Sheltering People'; BJP Says TMC Culture is to Defame

TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee continued his attacks against Home Minister Amit Shah, this time at a party booth meeting in Kolkata today. Over 17,000 workers are said to have been present at the meeting where Mamata Banerjee’s nephew attacked Shah calling him “Pappu” once again.

Along with the name calling, Banerjee analysed and explained why he thinks the “pet name Pappu is apt for Shah.”

“I have called Shah Pappu before. There are clear reasons why I think the name works well for him – First – Delhi under him is seeing a rise in crime rate and he is the worst Minister. Secondly, when everybody was asked to participate in the Tiranga campaign, his own son refused to take the Indian flag.”

Abhishek Banerjee last called Amit Shah “Pappu” when the ED showed up at his door and questioned him.

The BJP however maintained that they remain unaffected by the comments made by Abhishek Banerjee and slammed him for his jibe. BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “it is in their culture to defaming people including the Home Minister himself, but little do they know that this will not affect him or us.”

Banerjee also alleged that, “Under Shah, ED & CBI are both sheltering people who are corrupt adding that all the money that is missing had ended up with him.”

His words echoed across his party that turned this into a campaign and began selling “Pappu” T-shirts at their rallies this part week. The campaign has also spread to parts of Delhi and the party looks to take their campaign forward in a big way.

TMC sources say, the reason for Abhishek Banerjee mentioning the “Pappu” name at the booth meeting was to spread word about the campaign and take it forward.

“The more they hit us, the more we will grow. This panchayat and Loksabha election will be a good response to them.”

