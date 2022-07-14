Abhishek Banerjee Attacks Centre, Says Stop Conducting Elections if MPs Can’t Criticise Govt

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee criticised the central government for removing some words from parliamentary proceedings.

He said: “There is no point in conducting an election then, run it like China. If we can’t use ‘ashamed’, if we can’t criticise the ‘failure’ of the government and say ‘corruption’, then there is no point for an election.”

“Corruption, arrogance, shame, traitor, we can’t use all these words. They will decide what to say, what not to say, what to eat, and what not to eat. Even during the British period, this was not the situation,” the MP said while overseeing the arrangements of the TMC martyrs’ day rally.

The TMC National General Secretary was also in an aggressive mood in criticising the BJP government at the Centre. He also attacked the BJP government on the emblem issue.

“They are changing names, symbols. The way they came up with the emblem is not correct. This should have been inaugurated by the President. They are not giving minimum respect to the President,” he said.

TMC plans to take up the “unparliamentary” and emblem issue in Parliament along with the Agnivir issue and also they plan to raise the issue of ED, and CBI in Parliament at a time when central agencies are regularly calling TMC leaders for interrogation. Bengal law Minister Mili Ghatak has been summoned by CBI while Banerjee said, “Sudipto Sen has named Suvendu that he has taken money, still the CBI is not calling him. Central agencies have been told to call only TMC leaders but we will not bow down”.

He also stressed that he does not believe in the term North Bengal as there is no question of division according to south or north.

