Abhishek Banerjee Denied Permission for Rally in Tripura Yet Again, TMC Leader to Visit State Tomorrow

It is for the third time that TMC's Abhishe Banerjee was denied permission to conduct rally in Tripura. (File photo of Abhishek Banerjee/News18)

Sources have confirmed that Abhishek Banerjee will stick to his plans and will go to Tripura on Wednesday.

TMC could not get permission for Abhishek Banerjee’s rally in Tripura. This is the third time the permission was denied. On September 15 and 16 permission was denied by the Tripura police.

TMC rescheduled their programme to September 21 and sought permission. Since they haven’t got a reply from the authorities till September 19, TMC decided to move to court.

The court heard that matter but the Tripura government came up with a prohibitory order till November 4. The Tripura court did not interfere in the government stand.

Lawyer of TMC Biswajit Dev said, “This is absolutely politics. They just brought this prohibitory order after we moved to court. This is unprecedented.”

Sources confirm News18 that Abhishek Banerjee will stick to his plans and will go to Tripura on Wednesday.

He will be meeting people and will hold a press conference there. BJP said that the administration has come up with such orders keeping because of the Covid situation.

TMC on the other hand is saying that the Tripura government is afraid and tweeted, “Absolutely SHOCKING that suddenly the @BJP4Tripura govt. is reminded of COVID!

What about the innumerable events that @BjpBiplab conducted in the past few days? Did he wear a mask? Did he worry about COVID then?

Or is he simply afraid of @abhishekaitc?”

first published:September 21, 2021, 15:04 IST