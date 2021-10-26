CHANGE LANGUAGE
Amit Shah to Visit Lucknow on October 29, Will Hold Meetings Over UP Polls
Amit Shah to Visit Lucknow on October 29, Will Hold Meetings Over UP Polls

Amit Shah will address conveners and in-charges of shakti kendras. (PTI)

After reaching Lucknow, Shah will address conveners and in-charges of shakti kendras of the party's Awadh unit and also kick-start a membership drive.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will be in Lucknow on October 29 and hold meetings over the upcoming UP Assembly elections, a statement issued by the party said on Tuesday.

After reaching Lucknow, he will address conveners and incharges of shakti kendras of the party’s Awadh unit and also kick-start a membership drive. UP BJP spokesperson Avneesh Tyagi said on average, shakti kendras can be defined as a combination of around 10 polling booths.

first published:October 26, 2021, 21:44 IST

first published:October 26, 2021, 21:44 IST