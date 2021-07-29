Abhishek Banerjee Postpones Tripura Visit, Will Reach State on Aug 2 to Lead IPAC Protest

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has postponed his Tripura visit on Friday in the wake of a curfew imposed in the state on Saturday and Sunday. Banerjee will now visit Tripura on August 2 to protest against the house arrest of a 23-member IPAC team, which went there to assess if the TMC has the potential to widen its base in the Northeastern state.

Sources said Banerjee took the decision to postpone his visit on Thursday evening after the Tripura government clamped the weekend curfew.

The TMC has been instructed by the high command to continue their agitation over the IPAC controversy, keeping all the coronavirus protocol in mind. There was a protest on Thursday too, following which 88 people were arrested.

The 23-member I-PAC team was under house arrest for over 48 hours till Tuesday night, after it was asked by the police to stay inside a hotel. All members of the team were forced to undergo RT-PCR tests and released late on Tuesday night only after the reports came negative. The team was also served notices to appear in the police station on August 1 and 2.

After her resounding victory in the 2021 West Bengal polls, CM Mamata Banerjee has now set her eyes on Tripura, given the huge Bangla-speaking population there. The I-PAC row has put TMC in a direct clash with the BJP government in the state, where elections are due in 2023.

