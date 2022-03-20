'Won't Bow Down': Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP on Way to Delhi for ED Questioning in Coal Scam Case

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, who will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in Delhi on Monday, hit out at the BJP while he was on his way to the national capital for the same.

“I will not bow down before people in power but will bow down to the power of people," TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said while he was on his way to Delhi.

While Abhishek Banerjee is summoned for questioning in the case on March 21, his wife Rujira Banerjee has been summoned for March 22.

Abhishek Banerjee left Kolkata for Delhi at 3.30 pm on Sunday.

Banerjee also accused the BJP of “using central agencies".

“They can’t digest electoral defeat, that’s why when Parliament is in session or there is a by-election or some election, this is what they do. Last time, they questioned me for more than 10 hours and I answered everything. This time, too, I will cooperate. We will fight till last drop of blood. We will bow down to power of people not people in power," Banerjee said.

Asserting that this is clear “political vendetta," Banerjee refuted the allegations levelled against him.

He also said, “I appealed in Delhi High Court. The judgement was reserved for three months judgement. Then elections took place in five states, the results came out on March 10 and the next day my petition got dismissed. Although I have faith in judiciary but these two things happening simultaneously is interesting".

