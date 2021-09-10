Abhishek Banerjee to Lead First Big TMC Rally in Tripura on Sept 15, Padayatra on the Cards

Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress National General Secretary, will hold a rally in Tripura on September 15. This will be the first big rally by the party in the state and will be held in Agartala, with TMC focussed on making inroads into the state.

Banerjee has already visited Tripura twice in the last two months. A BJP MLA is also expected to switch sides to the TMC during the rally. Banerjee could also do a Padyatra that day.

The state capital was this week rocked by violence due to party clashes. “Tripura has become the place of misrule. Fascist Government is running Tripura. People want change and on September 15, our National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will come and will give call for change,” Subal Bhawmick, a TMC leader of Tripura said. TMC will raise the September 8 violence issue in their rally.

The BJP however is playing down the TMC campaign. “They are bringing people from outside and inciting people. Tripura was peaceful place and they are creating trouble. They don’t have supporters here,” a BJP leader said.

Banerjee earlier went to Tripura to stand by workers of IPAC and again to stand in solidarity with TMC leaders who were arrested. An FIR was lodged against Banerjee too. The new joinee in the TMC, Sushmita Dev is also camping in Tripura for the last 10 days.

