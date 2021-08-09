Abhishek Banerjee to Reach Delhi Tonight, Attend Parliament on Tuesday, Meet Oppn Leaders

Trinamool Congress’s Lok Sabha lawmaker Abhishek Banerjee will reach Delhi on Monday night and will attend Parliament the next morning and participate in a series of meetings with opposition leaders, sources have told News18, indicating West Bengal’s ruling party is ramping up its national plans.

The MP, who is TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, was promoted to party general secretary in June, a month after a decisive victory over the BJP in the high-stakes state assembly polls in which he played a crucial part and worked tirelessly on campaigning strategies, say sources. Since the win, West Bengal chief minister Mamata and other members of her party have repeatedly spoken about plans to expand Trinamool’s influence in other parts of the country ahead of the 2024 general elections. And Abhishek will have a key role in furthering this aim.

Mamata Banerjee has given her nephew the responsibility to look after the organisation of the TMC. The party is going through a restructuring as part of its future plans and the two top Trinamool leaders have been working closely on this with Abhishek providing a clear picture of every district in Bengal and Mamata taking decisions.

The party organisation outside the state is also being handled by the Lok Sabha MP, including the TMC’s recent attempts to strengthen its position in neighbouring BJP-ruled Tripura that will have assembly polls in 2023.

Abhishek will attend Parliament with the intent to put up some tough questions before the Centre and also build ties with other opposition parties, sources say. He was present in all the meetings of Mamata Banerjee when she recently visited Delhi and has taken up the responsibility of liaising with other BJP rivals.

The BJP, though, has on several occasions accused Abhishek of indulging in theatrics and said this will not help the TMC establish itself as a national party.

