Abhishek Banerjee to Visit Agartala Before Civic Polls as TMC Preps Hard for Its '1st Exam Outside Bengal'

Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is likely to visit Agartala on November 22, right before the Tripura capital city holds its civic elections on November 25, sources told CNN-News18. The TMC, which has fielded its candidates in all 51 seats, is very serious about the polls, it being the party’s ‘first exam outside’ Bengal, sources said.

Banerjee is expected to conduct meetings and give his final touches to the campaign in Agartala during the visit. Hopeful about good results in the polls, the party has also sent some observers from Bengal.

ALSO READ | ‘Greater Tipraland is Ultimate Goal; Doors Open for TMC, BJP, Congress ahead of State Polls’: Tripura Royal

According to TMC sources, the party is facing ‘too much intimidation’, but has not withdrawn, which is a ‘positive development’. Rajib Banerjee, who recently jumped back to TMC from the BJP, and has been given the responsibility to work for Tripura polls, said, “When Left rule was there in Bengal, TMC faced all types of intimidation. But it fought and won. So if it’s possible in Bengal, then why not Tripura?”

The sources said that in such a situation, Abhishek Banerjee, who visited Tripura just a week back, ‘wants to give clear message to the people of the state and their supporters that this time they should see TMC as alternative’.

The Trinamool Congress began work in Tripura just after Bengal election result. However, the party says it has faced problems from the very beginning, with IPAC members being detained, to TMC MP Sushmita Dev being allegedly allegedly attacked. The Trinamool Congress has been projecting lawlessness in Tripura.

Interestingly, TMC insiders said that intimidation in Tripura was being carried out at such an extent that the age-old party Congress and Left had withdrawn candidates from some wards of Agartala. However, TMC candidates were still holding on to the fight, they said.

BJP, responding to the allegations, has said that the “intimidation theory" is false. “If intimidation is there, how come they have fielded in 51 candidates?” the party has said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.