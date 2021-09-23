Abhishek Banerjee's Barbs Against Congress Indicate BJP is Not the Only Party on TMC's Target

Abhishek Banerjee hits out to Congress in the same way as he lashed BJP in the Murshidabad by-election campaign today. Abhishek said, “Congress leaders are not seen here on the ground. Have you seen Adhir Choudhury? The Congress and TMC are both fighting BJP but the difference is Congress getting defeated and TMC is defeating BJP everywhere.”

Murshidabad is known to be the bastion of Adhir Choudhury but in the 2021 Assembly polls out of 20 seats of Murshidabad, TMC has got 18 and Congress just zero.

In the campaign rally, TMC hitting out BJP is common, but the way Abhishek lashed Congress is interesting.

Even on the day when Abhishek was questioned by the ED, he attacked Congress and stated that TMC is not like Congress.

In Murshidabad Samsergunj, Congress has a definite amount of votes. In 2016, it had 26 per cent of the votes.

This time Congress candidate almost backed out from the contest even after nomination.

Congress candidate Jaidur Raheman after much persuasion decided to contest.

In his campaign today, Abhishek also made Moinul Haque, a five-time Congress MLA join TMC. This move too gave a clear signal as to what way TMC is seeing Congress on ground zero.

In one way, TMC is hitting out Congress because they have a certain vote bank there.

TMC is also trying to give a signal from the national perspective, says political pundits. Nationally, the meeting in Delhi with Mamata and the Gandhi family went well. The course of events following thereafter clearly shows that though TMC says that TMC cannot think of opposition without Congress but they are also not going to give Congress space anywhere where TMC can play it on their own.

The breakfast unity was seen with Rahul Gandhi but after that, it was seen that TMC did not participate in Rahul Gandhi’s call everywhere.

Saugata Roy told several times that TMC is very much into the opposition unity but they should not be taken for granted.

Analysts say TMC has their own ambition of becoming the main alternative. TMC is growing but Congress everywhere is not falling in tune. TMC will definitely move forward with their ambition and they won’t spare Congress in this journey in the name of unity.

In Tripura also, Abhishek clearly stated that TMC is the alternative. He said,

“I will enter Tripura how long will you stop. We will enter the States where BJP is in power and will oust them. I have received 5 notices in 15 days still will not bow down.”

“We have kept our doors closed as many BJP MPs, MLAs want to join us. If we open the door, the BJP party will not exist in Bengal,” said Abhishek at a campaign rally in Samsergunj.

One thing also is clear that TMC wants to set up the national battle from this by-polls too. TMC is confident of winning three seats in the by-poll.

