Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Absconding Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader, Facing 47 Cases, Arrested after 10 Months

The accused, Sanjay Yadav (51), who was earlier a Congress corporator, had joined the BJP in February 2017.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 7:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Absconding Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader, Facing 47 Cases, Arrested after 10 Months
Image for representation.

Barwani (MP): A local BJP leader, who is an accused in 47 criminal cases, was arrested here on Saturday, ten months after he went absconding following the seizure of firearms and explosives from his premises, police said.

The accused, Sanjay Yadav (51), who was earlier a Congress corporator, had joined the BJP in February 2017.

"Yadav, who is an accused in 47 criminal cases, including murder and looting, was arrested after police found him during vehicle checking in Rajpur area here on Saturday," Barwani Superintendent of Police (SP) DR Teniwar said.

"In March last year, the police had seized huge cache of firearms and explosives from Yadav's premises," he said. After the seizure, cases had been registered against him under the Arms Act and the Explosives Act.

The district administration had also invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against Yadav. "However, Yadav had gone absconding after the seizure.

He was carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head," Teniwar said. The accused leader's mother, Basanti Yadav, is currently the president of Sendhwa municipality.

Meanwhile, Barwani district BJP chief Om Soni confirmed that Yadav is still a BJP member and the party was yet to take any action against him.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram