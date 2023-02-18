After the Election Commission of India recognized Eknath Shinde faction as the “real” Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray’s ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar said it would not have any major impact.

In a setback to Uddhav Thackeray, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered that the party name “Shiv Sena" and the party symbol “Bow and Arrow" will be given to the Eknath Shinde faction.n

“It’s the decision of the Election Commission. Once a decision is given, there can be no discussion. Accept it and take a new symbol. It (the loss of the old symbol) is not going to have any major impact as people will accept (the new symbol). It just would remain in the discussion for the next 15-30 days, that’s it," ANI quoted Pawar as saying.

The former Maharashtra chief minister also recalled the Congress having to change its symbol from two bullocks with a yoke to hand and said that the people would accept the new symbol of Uddhav Thackeray faction like the way they accepted the Congress’ new symbol.

“I remember Indira Gandhi also faced this situation. Congress used to have a ‘two bullocks with a yoke’ symbol. Later they lost it and adopted ‘hand’ as a new symbol and people accepted it. Similarly, people will accept the new symbol (of Uddhav Thackeray),” he added.

Last year, Shinde rebelled against Thackeray’s leadership, claiming the support of 40 of the 56 Sena MLAs and 13 of its 18 Lok Sabha members.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray called Eknath Shinde a “thief” for taking away ‘bow and arrow’ symbol and announced that his faction will contest the election with the ‘torch’ symbol.

“I’d like to say that they want the face of Balasahev Thackeray, they want the election symbol but not the family of Shiv Sena. PM Narendra Modi needs the mask of Balasaheb Thackeray to come to Maharashtra. People of the state know which face is real and which isn’t,” he said.

“Thieves were given the holy ‘bow & arrow’, similarly the ‘torch’ (mashaal) can be taken away. I challenge them - if they’re men, come in front us even with the stolen ‘bow and arrow’, we’ll contest the election with the ‘torch’. This is our test, the battle has begun,” he added.

