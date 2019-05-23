English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Accept People's Mandate With Humility: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Congress workers worked hard to take policies, principles and programmes of the Congress under the leadership of party president Rahul Gandhi to people but they need not get disheartened.
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.
Jaipur: As the BJP heads for a clean sweep in the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday said the people's mandate has to be accepted.
"We accept the people's mandate with humility. The Congress has always worked to build a strong democracy. I thank the people of the state and Congress workers for a peaceful participation in polling," Gehlot said.
The chief minister said the party workers worked hard to take policies, principles and programmes of the Congress under the leadership of party president Rahul Gandhi to people but they need not get disheartened.
Gehlot said the country was supreme for the Congress, whereas for the BJP coming into power was more important.
The Congress president fought the elections on issues of public welfare and development but Narendra Modi flouted the Election Commission's model code of conduct and polarised the elections in the name of religion, caste and army's valour, Gehlot said.
He said Modi did not answer questions on the election promises made in 2014, whereas the Congress sought votes for development and public welfare.
The BJP had won all 25 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections too.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
"We accept the people's mandate with humility. The Congress has always worked to build a strong democracy. I thank the people of the state and Congress workers for a peaceful participation in polling," Gehlot said.
The chief minister said the party workers worked hard to take policies, principles and programmes of the Congress under the leadership of party president Rahul Gandhi to people but they need not get disheartened.
Gehlot said the country was supreme for the Congress, whereas for the BJP coming into power was more important.
The Congress president fought the elections on issues of public welfare and development but Narendra Modi flouted the Election Commission's model code of conduct and polarised the elections in the name of religion, caste and army's valour, Gehlot said.
He said Modi did not answer questions on the election promises made in 2014, whereas the Congress sought votes for development and public welfare.
The BJP had won all 25 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections too.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | When David Toppled Goliath at the Grandest Stage
- India's First Voter, 98-Year-Old Piggybacking on Son: This Election, Democracy is the Real Winner
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 First Image Shared by India Head Manu Kumar Jain
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results