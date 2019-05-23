Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Accept People's Mandate With Humility: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Congress workers worked hard to take policies, principles and programmes of the Congress under the leadership of party president Rahul Gandhi to people but they need not get disheartened.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Accept People's Mandate With Humility: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.
Jaipur: As the BJP heads for a clean sweep in the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday said the people's mandate has to be accepted.

"We accept the people's mandate with humility. The Congress has always worked to build a strong democracy. I thank the people of the state and Congress workers for a peaceful participation in polling," Gehlot said.

The chief minister said the party workers worked hard to take policies, principles and programmes of the Congress under the leadership of party president Rahul Gandhi to people but they need not get disheartened.

Gehlot said the country was supreme for the Congress, whereas for the BJP coming into power was more important.

The Congress president fought the elections on issues of public welfare and development but Narendra Modi flouted the Election Commission's model code of conduct and polarised the elections in the name of religion, caste and army's valour, Gehlot said.

He said Modi did not answer questions on the election promises made in 2014, whereas the Congress sought votes for development and public welfare.

The BJP had won all 25 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections too.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram