English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Accept Verdict of The People, Says Chandrababu Naidu
The TDP that won 102 Assembly seats in 2014, now looks set to bag a mere 24 seats in the 175-member AP Assembly as the main opposition YSR Congress is headed for a landslide victory with 150 seats.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Amaravati: Telugu Desam president N Chandrababu Naidu said Thursday he accepted the verdict of the
people of Andhra Pradesh and congratulated YSR Congress on its victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state. He also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over their electoral
victories.
"Elections are over, results have come. In a democracy, it is our responsibility to accept peoples verdict. I congratulate YSR Congress president Jaganmohan Reddy on his partys victory," Naidu said at a press conference.
He said the TDP would now review the results and announce the future course of action.
"We will review how the party should now function and go forward. I will not talk anything now," he said in response to a question.
The TDP that won 102 Assembly seats in 2014, now looks set to bag a mere 24 seats in the 175-member AP Assembly as the main opposition YSR Congress is headed for a landslide victory with 150 seats.
While the TDP contested the 2014 election in alliance with the BJP and outside support of Jana Sena, it fought the 2019 general elections on its own and faced a rout.
Naidu forwarded his resignation from the Chief Ministers post to the state Governor E S L Narasimhan, who accepted it.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
people of Andhra Pradesh and congratulated YSR Congress on its victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state. He also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over their electoral
victories.
"Elections are over, results have come. In a democracy, it is our responsibility to accept peoples verdict. I congratulate YSR Congress president Jaganmohan Reddy on his partys victory," Naidu said at a press conference.
He said the TDP would now review the results and announce the future course of action.
"We will review how the party should now function and go forward. I will not talk anything now," he said in response to a question.
The TDP that won 102 Assembly seats in 2014, now looks set to bag a mere 24 seats in the 175-member AP Assembly as the main opposition YSR Congress is headed for a landslide victory with 150 seats.
While the TDP contested the 2014 election in alliance with the BJP and outside support of Jana Sena, it fought the 2019 general elections on its own and faced a rout.
Naidu forwarded his resignation from the Chief Ministers post to the state Governor E S L Narasimhan, who accepted it.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Lok Sabha Election Results 2019, Sunny Leone is the Real Winner
- Security Beefed Up for Actor Vivek Oberoi Ahead of PM Narendra Modi Biopic Release
- PM Narendra Modi Director Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- PUBG Mobile: Tencent Records Double Revenue Outside of China in Q1 2019
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results