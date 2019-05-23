Accept Verdict of The People, Says Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam president N Chandrababu Naidu said Thursday he accepted the verdict of thepeople of Andhra Pradesh and congratulated YSR Congress on its victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state. He also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over their electoralvictories."Elections are over, results have come. In a democracy, it is our responsibility to accept peoples verdict. I congratulate YSR Congress president Jaganmohan Reddy on his partys victory," Naidu said at a press conference.He said the TDP would now review the results and announce the future course of action."We will review how the party should now function and go forward. I will not talk anything now," he said in response to a question.The TDP that won 102 Assembly seats in 2014, now looks set to bag a mere 24 seats in the 175-member AP Assembly as the main opposition YSR Congress is headed for a landslide victory with 150 seats.While the TDP contested the 2014 election in alliance with the BJP and outside support of Jana Sena, it fought the 2019 general elections on its own and faced a rout.Naidu forwarded his resignation from the Chief Ministers post to the state Governor E S L Narasimhan, who accepted it.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)