Accept Verdict of The People, Says Chandrababu Naidu

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 8:39 PM IST
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Amaravati: Telugu Desam president N Chandrababu Naidu said Thursday he accepted the verdict of the
people of Andhra Pradesh and congratulated YSR Congress on its victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state. He also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over their electoral
victories.

"Elections are over, results have come. In a democracy, it is our responsibility to accept peoples verdict. I congratulate YSR Congress president Jaganmohan Reddy on his partys victory," Naidu said at a press conference.

He said the TDP would now review the results and announce the future course of action.

"We will review how the party should now function and go forward. I will not talk anything now," he said in response to a question.

The TDP that won 102 Assembly seats in 2014, now looks set to bag a mere 24 seats in the 175-member AP Assembly as the main opposition YSR Congress is headed for a landslide victory with 150 seats.

While the TDP contested the 2014 election in alliance with the BJP and outside support of Jana Sena, it fought the 2019 general elections on its own and faced a rout.

Naidu forwarded his resignation from the Chief Ministers post to the state Governor E S L Narasimhan, who accepted it.
