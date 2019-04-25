'Acche Din Will Come Once Modi Leaves': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Mocks PM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, using the BJP's 2014 poll slogan and said “acche din” (good days) will come when Modi leaves.“Modi ji jayenge, acche din aayenge,” (good days will come once Modi leaves)," Gehlot mocked the PM."Modi imposes his mann ki baat, but Rahul ji says listen to what people say; don't make promises and if you do, fulfil them," Gehlot said at a rally in Jalore, which was also addressed by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, among others.Gehlot said the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are for protecting the Constitution and democracy. He also sought to rebut Modi’s charge at recent rallies that the state government was dilly-dallying in implementing central schemes related to health insurance for the poor and pensions for farmers.Gehlot said Modi is misleading the country on the issue. "This was unbecoming of the dignity of the prime minister's post," he said.Addressing the rally, state Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said, “In the last five years, the Modi government gave just catchy phrases but failed to address the employment problem and doubling farmers' income as per its promise.""The atmosphere across the country is tense and filled with hatred. They wish to get votes in name of caste and religion,” he added.Pilot said this election is for the future and to protect the constitutional institutions.