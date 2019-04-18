English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Accidental Gun Shot Near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Venue
The policeman from the AR camp in Kollam was on duty arranging security to the Prime Minister whose gun was accidentally fired on Thursday evening.
File photo. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally
Thiruvananthapuram: Just minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival to the campaign venue in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, a police gun accidentally misfired in what could have ended up as a major security lapse. The incident occurred in Central Stadium where thousands have thronged to catch a glimpse of PM Modi.
The policeman from the AR camp in Kollam was on duty arranging security to the Prime Minister whose gun was accidentally fired on Thursday evening. Nobody is injured in the incident. He was immediately shifted from the place.
Police have started an informal investigation into the matter.
