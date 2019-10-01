Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'According to Shah, Only Muslims Need to Fear NRC': Owaisi Urges Home Minister to Read Constitution

The AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP asked Home Minister Amit Shah to read the Constitution as it prohibits granting of citizenship on the basis of religion.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2019, 11:01 PM IST
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah for his statement that the National Registers of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented but Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist refugees will be accorded Indian citizenship beforehand with the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Owaisi urged Shah to read the Constitution as it prohibits granting of citizenship on the basis of religion. "The Home Minister is saying clearly that only

undocumented Muslims will have to fear NRC, while others will get Indian citizenship," Owaisi tweeted.

"According to the HM, the only people who must fear the NRC are Muslims. @AmitShah I know youre allergic to it but read the Constitution, FOR ONCE. Religion cannot be the basis of citizenship, its unconstitutional & illegal," he said.

Owaisi was referring to Shah's comments in Kolkata where he said he would like to assure Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist refugees that they would not be forced to leave India by the Centre. Shah was addressing a BJP seminar on the National Register of Citizens, which has hitherto remained confined to Assam.

"People of Bengal are being misled on the issue of NRC. I am here today to clear all doubts on the BJP's stand... Mamatadi (CM Mamata Banerjee) is saying that millions of Hindus will have to leave West Bengal. There cannot be a bigger lie than this.

"I want to assure the people of Bengal NRC will be implemented but nothing of this sort is going to happen. I assure all Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain refugees they won't have to leave the country, they will get Indian citizenship and enjoy all the rights of an Indian national," Shah said in an attempt to dispel fears over the NRC in the state.

