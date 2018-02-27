English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Accused of Mowing Down 9 Children, Bihar BJP Leader Looking for Nepal Escape?
At least nine children were killed and about 20 injured when the speeding vehicle lost control and ploughed through them outside a government school building on the outskirts of Muzaffarpur on Saturday.
Patna: BJP leader Manoj Baitha, who has been accused of mowing down nine children while driving in an inebriated state, is at the India-Nepal border, police sources said.
An SIT has been formed to arrest Baitha and will be led by City SP Upendra Nath Verma. Speaking to News18, Muzaffarpur SSP Vivek Kumar said the BJP leader would be arrested within 48 hours.
Baitha was suspended by the BJP late on Monday.
At least nine children were killed and about 20 injured when the speeding vehicle lost control and ploughed through them outside a government school building on the outskirts of Muzaffarpur on Saturday.
"Manoj Baitha, a district level worker of Sitamarhi, has been suspended from the primary membership of the party for a period of six years," BJPs Bihar unit vice-president Devesh Kumar said.
Muzaffarpur district president Subodh Singh has sent a communication to this effect to the party's state headquarters, Kumar told PTI.
About reports that a banner fixed on that vehicle described Baitha's designation in the party as state secretary general of Mahadalit Prakoshth, Kumar said, "No such post exists in the organisation. The worker appears to have fabricated it."
The police have registered an FIR against Baitha on the complaint of a local who lost his granddaughter in the incident.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has said the police were directed to take "sternest possible action" against Baitha irrespective of his political affiliations.
The opposition RJD has accused the Nitish Kumar government of trying to shield Baitha and alleged that the BJP worker was "drunk" while behind the steering wheel even though sale and consumption of alcohol is banned in the state.
The case also led to uproar in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav questioning why Baitha hadn’t been arrested yet. “There were reports yesterday that he has surrendered but the police did not show any interest in arresting him. If he is arrested, it would be an insult to Nitish Kumar. He (Baitha) is dear to Sushil Modi,” Yadav said.
Also Watch
An SIT has been formed to arrest Baitha and will be led by City SP Upendra Nath Verma. Speaking to News18, Muzaffarpur SSP Vivek Kumar said the BJP leader would be arrested within 48 hours.
Baitha was suspended by the BJP late on Monday.
At least nine children were killed and about 20 injured when the speeding vehicle lost control and ploughed through them outside a government school building on the outskirts of Muzaffarpur on Saturday.
"Manoj Baitha, a district level worker of Sitamarhi, has been suspended from the primary membership of the party for a period of six years," BJPs Bihar unit vice-president Devesh Kumar said.
Muzaffarpur district president Subodh Singh has sent a communication to this effect to the party's state headquarters, Kumar told PTI.
About reports that a banner fixed on that vehicle described Baitha's designation in the party as state secretary general of Mahadalit Prakoshth, Kumar said, "No such post exists in the organisation. The worker appears to have fabricated it."
The police have registered an FIR against Baitha on the complaint of a local who lost his granddaughter in the incident.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has said the police were directed to take "sternest possible action" against Baitha irrespective of his political affiliations.
The opposition RJD has accused the Nitish Kumar government of trying to shield Baitha and alleged that the BJP worker was "drunk" while behind the steering wheel even though sale and consumption of alcohol is banned in the state.
The case also led to uproar in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav questioning why Baitha hadn’t been arrested yet. “There were reports yesterday that he has surrendered but the police did not show any interest in arresting him. If he is arrested, it would be an insult to Nitish Kumar. He (Baitha) is dear to Sushil Modi,” Yadav said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
- RIP Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood's First Female Superstar
- Virtuosity:The Legendary Sridevi in Her Own Words
- Veteran Actor Sridevi Passes Away at 54 After Cardiac Arrest in Dubai
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Is The Misogyny Served Worth Your Money?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ram Gopal Varma Pens An Open Letter, Says Sridevi Had Been a 'Very Unhappy Woman'
- Virat Kohli Was Little Over the Top in SA But Growing: Steve Waugh
- Pioneer AVH-Z5090BT In-Car Infotainment System Review – Is It Worth Rs 29,990?
- Heroes May Turn Stereotypical in Bollywood, Not Actors: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- [In Pics] Google Android Oreo Go Edition Smartphones at MWC 2018: Nokia 1 And LAVA Z50