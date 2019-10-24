Achalpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अचलपूर, Ellichpur, Illychpur): Bachchu Babarao Kadu of PJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

42. Achalpur ( ( Ellichpur, Illychpur) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Amravati district of Maharashtra and is part of Amravati Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.86% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.94%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.38%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,75,041 eligible electors, of which 1,42,627 were male, 1,32,410 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 451 service voters had also registered to vote.

Achalpur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 28903 41.80% Aniruddha Alias Bablubhau Subhanrao Deshmukh LEADING PJP 26762 38.70% Bachchu Babarao Kadu SS 7772 11.24% Sunita Narendrarao Fiske AIMIM 2306 3.33% Abdul Nazim Abdul Rauf RPI 1283 1.86% Dr. Rajendra Ramkrishna Gawai VBA 840 1.21% Nandesh Sheshrao Ambadkar NOTA 590 0.85% Nota IND 266 0.38% Rahul Kadu BMKP 132 0.19% Rohidas Alias Prem Harichand Gajbhiye BSP 129 0.19% Sy. Ashapak Sy. Ali IND 97 0.14% Ravi Gunvantrao Wankhade IND 66 0.10% Pundlikrao Khade

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,53,318 eligible electors, of which 1,34,154 were male, 1,19,163 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 451 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,33,004.

Achalpur has an elector sex ratio of 928.37.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bacchu Alias Omprakash Babarao Kadu of IND won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10170 votes which was 5.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 33.01% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bacchu Alias Omprakash Babarao Kadu of IND won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 5743 votes which was 3.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 39.95% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 42. Achalpur Assembly segment of Amravati Lok Sabha constituency. Amravati Parliament seat was won by IND.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 21 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 69.7%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.85%, while it was 65.13 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.15%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 300 polling stations in 42. Achalpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 290.

Extent: 42. Achalpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Amravati district of Maharashtra: Chandurbazar Tehsil, Achalpur Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle-Shirajgaon Kasba, Achalpur and Achalpur (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Achalpur is: 21.2635 77.6506.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Achalpur results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.