Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Achalpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अचलपूर, Ellichpur, Illychpur): Bachchu Babarao Kadu of PJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Achalpur (अचलपूर, Ellichpur, Illychpur) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
PJP
Bachchu Babarao Kadu
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Achalpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अचलपूर, Ellichpur, Illychpur): Bachchu Babarao Kadu of PJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Achalpur (अचलपूर, Ellichpur, Illychpur) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

42. Achalpur ( ( Ellichpur, Illychpur) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Amravati district of Maharashtra and is part of Amravati Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.86% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.94%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.38%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,75,041 eligible electors, of which 1,42,627 were male, 1,32,410 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 451 service voters had also registered to vote.

Achalpur Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
28903
41.80%
Aniruddha Alias Bablubhau Subhanrao Deshmukh
PJP
26762
38.70%
Bachchu Babarao Kadu
SS
7772
11.24%
Sunita Narendrarao Fiske
AIMIM
2306
3.33%
Abdul Nazim Abdul Rauf
RPI
1283
1.86%
Dr. Rajendra Ramkrishna Gawai
VBA
840
1.21%
Nandesh Sheshrao Ambadkar
NOTA
590
0.85%
Nota
IND
266
0.38%
Rahul Kadu
BMKP
132
0.19%
Rohidas Alias Prem Harichand Gajbhiye
BSP
129
0.19%
Sy. Ashapak Sy. Ali
IND
97
0.14%
Ravi Gunvantrao Wankhade
IND
66
0.10%
Pundlikrao Khade

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,53,318 eligible electors, of which 1,34,154 were male, 1,19,163 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 451 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,33,004.

Achalpur has an elector sex ratio of 928.37.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bacchu Alias Omprakash Babarao Kadu of IND won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10170 votes which was 5.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 33.01% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bacchu Alias Omprakash Babarao Kadu of IND won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 5743 votes which was 3.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 39.95% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 42. Achalpur Assembly segment of Amravati Lok Sabha constituency. Amravati Parliament seat was won by IND.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 21 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 69.7%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.85%, while it was 65.13 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.15%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 300 polling stations in 42. Achalpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 290.

Extent: 42. Achalpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Amravati district of Maharashtra: Chandurbazar Tehsil, Achalpur Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle-Shirajgaon Kasba, Achalpur and Achalpur (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Achalpur is: 21.2635 77.6506.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Achalpur results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram