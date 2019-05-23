English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Achanta Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Achanta (ఆచంట) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Achanta (ఆచంట) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
56. Achanta is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 1,74,229 voters of which 86,245 are male and 87,983 are female and 1 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Achanta, recorded a voter turnout of 81.46%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 81.82% and in 2009, 83.4% of Achanta's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Satyanarayana Pithani of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 3,920 votes which was 3% of the total votes polled. Satyanarayana Pithani polled a total of 1,30,599 (46.24%) votes.
INC's Satyanarayana Pithani won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 15755 (13.27%) votes. Satyanarayana Pithani polled 1,18,745 which was 46.24% of the total votes polled.
Achanta went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: आचन्टा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఆచంట (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Achanta Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JSP
--
--
Javvadi Vijay Venkatram
TDP
--
--
Satyanarayana Pithani
PPOI
--
--
Nekkanti Anitha
IND
--
--
Karri Naga Satyanarayana Reddy
IND
--
--
Cherukuvada Venkata Rao
IND
--
--
Gottumukkala Shivaji (King)
BJP
--
--
Yedida Kodanda Chakrapani
INC
--
--
Nekkanti Venkata Satyanarayana (Satish)
IND
--
--
Palingi.Kanaka Ratnam
IND
--
--
Nanneti Pushpa Raju
IND
--
--
Srivyshnava Rao Murali Nakka
IND
--
--
Sikile Ratna Raju
NOTA
--
--
Nota
YSRCP
--
--
Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju
