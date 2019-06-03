'Achha Toh Hum Chalte Hain': Maneka Says Sultanpur Will Answer Why She Was Dropped from Cabinet

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
'Achha Toh Hum Chalte Hain': Maneka Says Sultanpur Will Answer Why She Was Dropped from Cabinet
The former women and child development minister also said a person who wins with a big margin and is a parliamentarian for a long time, is made the Protem Speaker, and she is one of them.
File photo of former Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi. (Twitter)
Loading...
Sultanpur (UP): Former Union minister and Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi, who was not offered a ministerial berth in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new cabinet, has said the people of her constituency will explain the reason behind the move.
Thanking the people for electing her, Gandhi, who visited Sultanpur for the first time after the Lok Sabha elections, spoke about development for every section of the society.
The former women and child development minister also said a person who wins with a big margin and is a parliamentarian for a long time, is made the Protem Speaker, and she is one of them. According to some reports, Gandhi is likely to be appointed as the Protem Speaker.
On being asked why she was not offered a ministerial berth this time, the BJP leader evaded a direct reply. She later told reporters, "You can get the answer from the people of Sultanpur." When asked why her son Varun Gandhi was also not made a minister, she added, "Achchaa to hum chalte hai (I take your leave)."
Thanking the people for electing her, Gandhi, who visited Sultanpur for the first time after the Lok Sabha elections, spoke about development for every section of the society.
The former women and child development minister also said a person who wins with a big margin and is a parliamentarian for a long time, is made the Protem Speaker, and she is one of them. According to some reports, Gandhi is likely to be appointed as the Protem Speaker.
On being asked why she was not offered a ministerial berth this time, the BJP leader evaded a direct reply. She later told reporters, "You can get the answer from the people of Sultanpur." When asked why her son Varun Gandhi was also not made a minister, she added, "Achchaa to hum chalte hai (I take your leave)."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Photographer Becomes Star After Stunning Crowd Catch
- Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor & More Stun at the Star-studded GQ Best Dressed Awards
- Liverpool's UEFA Champions League Party Moves to England
- Sonam Kapoor Comes to Sister's Defence After Katrina Kaif Points Out Janhvi Kapoor's 'Very Short Shorts'
- Clay-rification Ahead: NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover Finds Caches of Muddy Soil
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results