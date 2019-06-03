'Achha Toh Hum Chalte Hain': Maneka Says Sultanpur Will Answer Why She Was Dropped from Cabinet

Former Union minister and Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi, who was not offered a ministerial berth in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new cabinet, has said the people of her constituency will explain the reason behind the move.Thanking the people for electing her, Gandhi, who visited Sultanpur for the first time after the Lok Sabha elections, spoke about development for every section of the society.The former women and child development minister also said a person who wins with a big margin and is a parliamentarian for a long time, is made the Protem Speaker, and she is one of them. According to some reports, Gandhi is likely to be appointed as the Protem Speaker.On being asked why she was not offered a ministerial berth this time, the BJP leader evaded a direct reply. She later told reporters, "You can get the answer from the people of Sultanpur." When asked why her son Varun Gandhi was also not made a minister, she added, "Achchaa to hum chalte hai (I take your leave)."