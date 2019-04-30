Take the pledge to vote

'Achhe Din More Elusive' : 'Yeti' Spotting Takes Political Turn After Akhilesh Yadav's Dig at PM Modi

While Yeti reminded some of “Tintin in Tibet”, for Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, it was the perfect pitch to take a dig on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

News18.com

April 30, 2019
'Achhe Din More Elusive' : 'Yeti' Spotting Takes Political Turn After Akhilesh Yadav's Dig at PM Modi
File photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (PTI photo).
Loading...
When the Indian Army on Tuesday tweeted that its team had sighted the “mysterious footprints of the mythical beast Yeti”, better known as the “abominable snowman” whose existence sits at the cusp of myth and fantasy, reactions were many.

While some were reminded of “Tintin in Tibet”, for Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, it was the perfect pitch to take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a scathing attack at PM Modi, Yadav responded to the army’s tweet and said, “It seems that ‘Acche Din’ are more elusive than the Yeti,” an apparent reference to BJP's patent slogan which was first used in the build-up to 2014 general elections.


The jibe comes close on heels of his statement made earlier Tuesday that PM Modi should be “banned for 72 years” for his “shameful” speech. He was referring to PM Modi’s claim in West Bengal that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him as he assailed chief minister Mamata Banerjee's ambitions of becoming PM.

"Vikas (development) is asking... Did you hear the shameful speech of Pradhanji (PM)? After losing the faith of 125 crore countrymen, he (Modi) is now relying on the unethical assurance of defection allegedly given by the 40 MLAs," Yadav tweeted.

"This reflects his (Modi) black money mentality. He should be banned for not 72 hours but for 72 years," he said.

The army on Tuesday, sharing images on its official Twitter handle, said a mountaineering expedition team had found the Yeti's "mysterious footprints measuring 32X15 inches". The tweet was meant to "excite scientific temper," said sources as the Yeti claim generated curiosity.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
