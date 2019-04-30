English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Achhe Din More Elusive' : 'Yeti' Spotting Takes Political Turn After Akhilesh Yadav's Dig at PM Modi
While Yeti reminded some of “Tintin in Tibet”, for Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, it was the perfect pitch to take a dig on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
File photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (PTI photo).
Loading...
When the Indian Army on Tuesday tweeted that its team had sighted the “mysterious footprints of the mythical beast Yeti”, better known as the “abominable snowman” whose existence sits at the cusp of myth and fantasy, reactions were many.
While some were reminded of “Tintin in Tibet”, for Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, it was the perfect pitch to take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a scathing attack at PM Modi, Yadav responded to the army’s tweet and said, “It seems that ‘Acche Din’ are more elusive than the Yeti,” an apparent reference to BJP's patent slogan which was first used in the build-up to 2014 general elections.
The jibe comes close on heels of his statement made earlier Tuesday that PM Modi should be “banned for 72 years” for his “shameful” speech. He was referring to PM Modi’s claim in West Bengal that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him as he assailed chief minister Mamata Banerjee's ambitions of becoming PM.
"Vikas (development) is asking... Did you hear the shameful speech of Pradhanji (PM)? After losing the faith of 125 crore countrymen, he (Modi) is now relying on the unethical assurance of defection allegedly given by the 40 MLAs," Yadav tweeted.
"This reflects his (Modi) black money mentality. He should be banned for not 72 hours but for 72 years," he said.
The army on Tuesday, sharing images on its official Twitter handle, said a mountaineering expedition team had found the Yeti's "mysterious footprints measuring 32X15 inches". The tweet was meant to "excite scientific temper," said sources as the Yeti claim generated curiosity.
While some were reminded of “Tintin in Tibet”, for Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, it was the perfect pitch to take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a scathing attack at PM Modi, Yadav responded to the army’s tweet and said, “It seems that ‘Acche Din’ are more elusive than the Yeti,” an apparent reference to BJP's patent slogan which was first used in the build-up to 2014 general elections.
It seems that "Acche Din" are more elusive than the #Yeti https://t.co/fUS9AuGyks— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 30, 2019
The jibe comes close on heels of his statement made earlier Tuesday that PM Modi should be “banned for 72 years” for his “shameful” speech. He was referring to PM Modi’s claim in West Bengal that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him as he assailed chief minister Mamata Banerjee's ambitions of becoming PM.
"Vikas (development) is asking... Did you hear the shameful speech of Pradhanji (PM)? After losing the faith of 125 crore countrymen, he (Modi) is now relying on the unethical assurance of defection allegedly given by the 40 MLAs," Yadav tweeted.
"This reflects his (Modi) black money mentality. He should be banned for not 72 hours but for 72 years," he said.
The army on Tuesday, sharing images on its official Twitter handle, said a mountaineering expedition team had found the Yeti's "mysterious footprints measuring 32X15 inches". The tweet was meant to "excite scientific temper," said sources as the Yeti claim generated curiosity.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPad Mini (2019) Review: An iPad That Has no Competition, Except From Your Smartphone
- Katrina on Breakup With Ranbir: Had to Take Full Responsibility for My Part in the Equation
- How Much do You Pay For a Multi TV Subscription From Tata Sky, Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV and D2H?
- Mardaani 2 First Look Reveals Rani Mukerji's Impressive Cop Avatar, See Here
- In Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora Attend Maheep Kapoor's Birthday Bash
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results