'Achievement and Reality': PM Modi Takes Dig at SP Over Kanpur Businessman Raid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the SP on Tuesday over the seizure of crores of rupees in cash from a Kanpur-based perfume trader and said it was the "achievement and reality" of the opposition party. "Boxes filled with notes that have come out, I was thinking they (Samajwadi Party) will say that this was also done by us. The people of Kanpur understand business and trade well. Before 2017, the perfume of corruption that they had sprinkled all over Uttar Pradesh is there for everyone to see," the prime minister said after inaugurating a metro rail project and the 356-km-long Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project here, without taking any name.

"But now, they are sitting with their mouths shut. They are not coming forward to take credit for the mountain of currency notes seen by the entire country. This is their achievement and their reality. "The people of Uttar Pradesh are seeing and understanding everything and hence, they are with those who are working to take the state forward," he said.

Modi said the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh used to think they had "won a lottery to loot the state for five years, but the double-engine government today is working with honesty and accountability". The prime minister also said before 2014, Uttar Pradesh had only nine km of metro rail track, which has gone up to more than 90 km now.

