Act Against Those Who Desecrated MGR Statue by Draping Saffron Shawl, Tamil Nadu CM Tells Puducherry Counterpart

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Friday urged his Puducherry counterpart V. Narayanasamy to take action against those who draped a saffron shawl over the statue of AIADMK founder and late Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran (MGR).

In a statement, Palaniswami, condemning the act, said such things disturb unity on communal, linguistic, religious and caste lines and are done for votebank politics, which is not acceptable.

He said such incidents are hurtful and regrettable.

Palaniswami also urged Narayanasamy to bring to book the miscreants.

Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam, in a tweet, condemned the incident and urged the Puducherry government to take legal action against those who insult the statutes of leaders.