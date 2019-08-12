Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Act Judiciously or J&K Could Slip Away from Our Hands, Digvijaya Warns PM Modi and Shah

The senior Congress leader, who has criticised the Centre’s action on J&K revoking its special status, claimed that both Modi and Shah have burnt their hands with their Kashmir policy.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2019, 11:25 PM IST
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (PTI)
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (PTI)
Bhopal: Continuing his verbal assault on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over their decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday warned the duo to acting judiciously or else the erstwhile state could slip away from "our hands".

Singh, who has criticised the Centre’s action on J&K revoking its special status, claimed that both Modi and Shah have burnt their hands with their Kashmir policy.

“I wish to urge PM Modi, Amit Shah and Ajit Doval (National Security Advisor) to act judiciously or we could lose out on Kashmir,” said Singh.

Singh’s bitter evoked stringent reaction from the BJP, with both Subramanian Swamy and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti criticising him.

Reminding Singh about his loss in the Lok Sabha elections, Bharti said he should stop thinking about Kashmir as even Bhopal had slipped out from his hands. "Everything else is also slipping out of your hands," she told reporters in Tikamgarh.

“There is no party left in the Congress since everyone has their own individual opinion on things,” she said, adding that nothing but the Gandhis are visible in the Congress.

Applauding Modi and Shah for recent steps on J&K, Bharti said no leader since the days of Jawaharlal Nehru had shown the courage to abrogate Article 370.

