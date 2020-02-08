Act of Impurity, Says BJP on Kejriwal's Hanuman Temple Visit; CM Responds With 'Blessing for All'

New Delhi Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that the BJP had been mocking him ever since he recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on a TV channel.

Taking to Twitter after casting his vote for the Delhi assembly elections, Kejriwal sought to know what kind of politics the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing.

"Ever since I have recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on a TV channel, the BJP is constantly mocking me. Yesterday, I went to a Hanuman Temple. Today, BJP leaders are saying that the temple has turned impure by his visit. What kind of politics is this? God belongs to all. God blesses everyone, including those in the BJP," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

On Friday, Kejriwal along with his wife offered prayers at the famous Hanuman Temple near Connaught Place.

This prompted a reaction from Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday who accused Kejriwal of making the deity “impure”.

“Woh (Arvind Kejriwal) pooja karne gaye the ya Hanuman Ji ko ashudh karne gaye the? Ek haath se joota utaarke, ussi haath se mala lekar... kya kar diya? Jab nakli bhakt aate hain na toh yahi hota hai. Maine pandit ji ko bataya, bahut baar Hanuman Ji ko dhoye hain (Did he go to pray or make Hanuman-ji ashuddh (impure)? He took off his shoes and used the same hands to take flowers to the God? What has he done? When fake devotees come, this is what happens. I told the priest there, he washed the Hanuman idol multiple times),” Tiwari said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh hit out at Tiwari's comment and said: "Does BJP see the Chief Minister with such feeling of untouchability? There can't be a worse comment. You are still in the era when Dalits were not allowed in temples. Even Lord Ram can't save BJP."

Earlier this week, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener had said his reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa' has hurt leaders of the BJP.

During an election rally in Delhi on February 4, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said, "Now Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa'. In coming days, you will see Owaisi reciting the same. This will certainly happen."

The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.