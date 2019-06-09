Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Action Against Terror Took Place in Kashmir, Not Pakistan: Pawar Slams PM Modi’s Balakot Claim

Stating that cultural communalism had helped the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politically, he warned that one community standing against another was dangerous for the country's social harmony.

PTI

Updated:June 9, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Action Against Terror Took Place in Kashmir, Not Pakistan: Pawar Slams PM Modi’s Balakot Claim
File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI photo)
Loading...

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday slammed the Narendra Modi government's assertion of “hitting the enemy in his home”, claiming that such actions against terrorists actually took place in Kashmir and not in Pakistan.

Stating that cultural communalism had helped the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politically, he warned that one community standing against another was dangerous for the country's social harmony.

During his Lok Sabha poll campaign, Prime Minister Modi had said "ghar mein ghus ghus ke marenge" (we will enter the terrorists' homes and eliminate them).

He had made these remarks after the Indian Air Force targeted a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot following a suicide bomber belonging to the proscribed organisation ramming his explosives-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14, killing 40 men.

During a live chat with people on Facebook from his office here, Pawar noted that the public used to like when Modi, during his poll campaign and rallies, said his government would enter the houses of enemies and kill them.

However, the Maratha leader was quick to claim that "the attacks that had taken place did not happen in Pakistan, but in Kashmir. And Kashmir is a part of India". "Hence, whatever steps the Modi government took to put a check on the activities in Kashmir, that does not mean you entered Pakistan," he said.

"People do not have information about the Line of Control (LoC) and the situation there. So, they felt some action had been taken against Pakistan," the former Union minister said.

He also alleged that systematic efforts were made to create an aversion towards a particular community. "Cultural communalism received an indirect boost in the country, which politically benefitted the BJP," Pawar said.

"It is dangerous for the social harmony of the country that one community stands against another. Muslims are the second-largest community in the country after Hindus," the former Maharashtra chief minister added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram