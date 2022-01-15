Action on the Spot: CM Shivraj Suspends Two in Middle of Public Address

In his trademark style, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a field visit suspended two officers during his public address after he received a complaint regarding improper distribution from the public distribution shop.

He did not stop at this, and ordered an inspection of all the ration shops in the Rajgarh district and sent to jail if anyone if found guilty of stopping ration to the poor families.

During his public address at Rajgarh, the Chief Minister mentioned he has received a complaint regarding ration distribution from the Kalipeeth area. “Main saaf kah raha hun, ki gharib ka ration jisne bhi khaya hai, main kisi bhi keemat par nahin chhorunga. (I won’t spare them at any cost, who have misappropriated ration meant for poor families),” warned Chouhan.

The Chief Minister then fixed the responsibility on the spot and ordered the suspension of the district food officer and food inspector, as these officers were responsible for ensuring smooth distribution of ration.

He claimed that a 5kg ration was being offered by the Centre and as much as by the State government but it won’t be tolerated that someone offers a kg of ration instead of 10 kg and gets away. Saying that he will send every single person to jail, Chouhan ordered the collector to get all the PDS shops inspected in the district.

He ordered officers to inspect all the shops and ensure that FIRs are lodged in case anomalies are found and made it clear that an FIR should mean the guilty is thrown in jail.

Chouhan early this year during his Jan Darshan Yatras too had taken similar punitive measures to punish those who were singled out by the public in their complaints. Several of them were suspended by the Chief Minister in the middle of his speeches.

Besides visiting hailstorm affected villages in Rajgarh, the CM also inspected fields in Tikamgarh and Vidisha districts assuring farmers of all possible help from the government. Unseasonal rains and hailstorms have wreaked havoc on standing crops in many districts in the state in the recent past. He announced Rs 30,000 per hectare compensation and 25% of crop insurance immediately to the affected farmers.

