Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Activists File Multiple Complaints Against BJP's Kapil Mishra for 'Inciting Social Disharmony'

An activist said the latest controversial tweet by Mishra came at a time when Delhi was facing severe air pollution and Mishra allegedly gave a communal twist to the issue.

PTI

Updated:October 30, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Activists File Multiple Complaints Against BJP's Kapil Mishra for 'Inciting Social Disharmony'
File photo of BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

Aligarh: Social activists from Aligarh and Delhi have filed multiple complaints with police and Home Ministry's cyber-cell against BJP leader Kapil Mishra, alleging his social media post incited hatred against Muslims, sources said Wednesday.

They said former president of Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union Faizul Hasan is among those who have registered the complaints with the cyber-cell.

In August, Mishra, then with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was disqualified as a member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly under the anti-defection law.

Hasan has accused Mishra of repeatedly posting comments on social media that incited hatred against the Muslim community. His complaint was filed on October 28, the sources said.

Hasan said the decision to file complaints against all such hate messages on social media was taken by a group of social activists, including prominent lawyers like Saket Gokhale.

He said the latest controversial tweet by Mishra came at a time when Delhi was facing severe air pollution and Mishra allegedly gave a communal twist to the issue.

He said the Delhi-based social activist and others have decided that if the Delhi Police fails to prosecute Mishra, "then we will take judicial recourse in this matter".

Hasan also said that a group of lawyers and social activists have decided to set up a cell in every district which would report all hate posts on the social media and follow it up by filing complaints with the Home Ministry's cyber-cell and the relevant police station.

While Hasan and Gokhale have filed separate complaints with the cyber-cell, another AAP leader has filed a complaint against Mishra at Jamia Nagar police station in Delhi.

Ahead of Diwali, Mishra had written on Twitter, "If you want pollution to come down, then you should reduce these firecrackers and not the ones burst on Diwali." He had tagged a photograph of an elderly man with a skull cap and several children along with women in burqa, waiting in a queue.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal hit out at Mishra, accusing him of comparing "Muslim children to pollution" for his "petty politics" and stoking acrimony in society. Mishra, however, said he is only advocating population control but is being abused and threatened on phone and social media for his tweet.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram