Actor and Cricketer Using Me for Publicity: Nitish Kumar Slams Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday mocked his opponents Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan, saying a "cricketer and an actor" were using his name for more publicity.

When asked about how he felt about young leaders making political and controversial comments, Kumar said he did not care about it. "How does it matter, one was from the field of cricket, another from cinema, let them have their publicity. They have been falsely accusing me for their own publicity. But for me, the whole of Bihar is my family and I am working for the development of the state," he said in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, had previously been a sportsman. He had been contacted by the Delhi Daredevils for the 2008 Indian Premier League (IPL). He was on the reserve bench of the team for the entire season. In 2013, however, he quit the career line.

On the other hand, LJP's Chirag Paswan, son of recently-deceased Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan, has dabbled in the cinematic world, having starred opposite Kangana Ranaut in a Hindi movie Miley Naa Miley Hum in 2011. A few years, later, however, Chirag stepped into the political world, contesting the 2014 elections for the LJP in the seat of Jamui.

Both Chirag and Tejashwi, now fighting against Nitish, have recently made statements against the incumbent Chief Minister. Kumar may ditch the BJP after the assembly poll results are out, join the RJD-led Grand Alliance and make yet another attempt at posing a challenge to the NDA in the 2024 general elections, Chirag claimed on Sunday.

In a recent rally, Chirag also threatened to jail Nitish Kumar for alleged corruption in the ‘7 Nishchay’ scheme if his party comes to power in the state. Addressing an election rally in Dumraon, Buxar, Paswan said, “This is Chirag Paswan’s promise to you. I have mentioned this in our party manifesto too. If the LJP government comes to power, we will probe all the corruption in ‘7 Nishchay’, whether by an official or the Chief Minister. And all those found responsible will be jailed.”

Nitish is tired and no longer able to manage Bihar, said Tejashwi Yadav recently, drawing sharp retorts from leaders of the ruling NDA. Yadav, 31, apparently referring to the age of the 69-year-old chief minister and said that he has got tired due to which he gives up when faced with a difficult situation — be it the coronavirus pandemic or Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in Muzaffarpur.