Actor and MLA Karunas Arrested in Chennai for 'Abusing' Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Actor-turned-MLA Karunas from ruling AIADMK was arrested in Chennai on Sunday for allegedly making derogatory and abusive comments against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, a city police official and some newspaper houses.Karunas, who is a staunch supporter of the jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, has been charged for allegedly trying to incite violence between communities and for criminal conspiracy at a protest organized by his political outfit, Mukkulathor Puli Pada.Pointing out the city police official, Karunas said that the young official should be counseled by his seniors and also openly challenged him for a duelA senior police officer told NDTV, "We would intimate the Tamil Nadu speaker about the arrest now."However, the MLA later on expressed regret over his abusive statements.In the state elections in 2016, Karunas had won on an AIADMK ticket from Thiruvadanai constituency in Ramanathapuram district.