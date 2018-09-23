English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Actor and MLA Karunas Arrested in Chennai for 'Abusing' Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
Karunas, who is a staunch supporter of the jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, has been charged for allegedly trying to incite violence between communities and for criminal conspiracy at a protest organized by his political outfit, Mukkulathor Puli Pada.
File photo of MLA Karunas
Actor-turned-MLA Karunas from ruling AIADMK was arrested in Chennai on Sunday for allegedly making derogatory and abusive comments against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, a city police official and some newspaper houses.
Pointing out the city police official, Karunas said that the young official should be counseled by his seniors and also openly challenged him for a duel
A senior police officer told NDTV, "We would intimate the Tamil Nadu speaker about the arrest now."
However, the MLA later on expressed regret over his abusive statements.
In the state elections in 2016, Karunas had won on an AIADMK ticket from Thiruvadanai constituency in Ramanathapuram district.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
