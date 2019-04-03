English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Actor-politician Jaya Prada Breaks Down At Rampur Rally, Recalls Horror of Attacks By Azam Khan
Jaya Prada's relation with her former colleague, SP's Azam Khan, turned bitter after she got caught in factionalism and was identified more with the Amar Singh camp.
File photo of actor-politician Jaya Prada
New Delhi: During the launch of her campaign today, actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada broke down at a public rally in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. The now saffron party's Lok Sabha candidate alleged that she had been forced to leave Rampur - her former constituency.
Jaya Prada said that attacks by Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan forced her to dump her former constituency, NDTV reported.
"I left Rampur and active politics because they tried to attack me with acid," she said at the rally, accusing the Samajwadi party.
The BJP candidate was in Rampur to address a rally after she filled her nomination papers for upcoming the Lok Sabha election. She had stopped at a temple before going to the election office to file her papers.
After composing herself, the veteran actress continued her address. "For the first time, I have the strength of the BJP behind me. I don't want to cry like before. I have the right to live, and I will, to serve you," she said.
She added that she felt "proud" to be in a party where women were protected and respected.
Jaya Prada had won from Rampur in 2004 and 2009 as a Samajwadi Party candidate. In 2014, she contested as a Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor and lost.
In the upcoming elections, Jaya faces a battle against Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan. Khan was a former colleague who turned into a rival after he launched scathing attacks at her.
In the 2004 elections, Jaya Prada and Azam Khan together campaigned for her candidacy. However, circumstances changed drastically by the next election, when she got caught in factionalism and was identified more with the Amar Singh camp.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
