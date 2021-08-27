Amid AAP's Punjab Poll Push, Moga-born Sonu Sood Chosen for Delhi Govt's Children Programme

Actor Sonu Sood, who came in national spotlight for helping migrant workers reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown last year, on Friday was appointed Delhi government’s brand ambassador for mentorship programme for children. The announcement came after he met chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“We are thankful to Sonu Sood for taking out time from his busy schedule. He is an inspiration for the entire country. Thousands reach out to him for help. This is a sort of miracle that he has been doing what so many governments have not been able to do. We had a long chat about his work and shared the work of the Delhi government with him," Kejriwal said.

Some reports had earlier stated either the 47-year-old actor or his sister may contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. A report by a news channel said that of late there has been talk about his sister Malvika Sachar contesting the Punjab polls from the Moga constituency on a Congress ticket. has been active with social work in the Moga area of Punjab over the past few months. She was invited in local functions by various government departments, the report added.

The meeting comes a day after Kejriwal announced that his government would soon come up with “the most progressive" film policy in the country that would provide a massive boost to the entertainment industry. Sood is also the brand ambassador for the Punjab government’s Covid vaccination programme.

